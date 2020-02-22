Dawson Springs completed the sweep over Todd County Central with a 78-70 win over the Rebels in Friday’s nightcap. The Panthers finished the regular season with a 13-17 record.
Friday night’s contest was also the last home game for Skylar Clark and Braxton Cotton.
Dawson set the tone early, going up 31-17 through the first eight minutes of action.
The Rebels started to get back into the game cutting Dawson’s lead to 39-31 with three minutes until halftime. With about 2:30 until half, Clark was fouled under the Dawson basket, but the Todd County Central coach and fans wanted a charge foul called against Clark. Much to the dismay to everyone wearing red and white, Clark drained both free throws as he made it 43-32 Dawson.
By the end of the first half, the Panthers still had the lead, 47-35. As a team, the Panthers made 91% of their free throws going 11 for 12 from the line in the first half.
The Rebels started the second half with a 15-2 run to make it 50-49 Todd County Central with under four minutes to go in the third.
Dawson regained their composure and Logan McKnight added some flair at the end of third with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 62-56 Dawson Springs.
In the first four minutes of the fourth, Dawson got on a 8-5 run to make it 70-61 Panthers. During that stretch, Clark committed his fourth personal foul of the ballgame.
With less than a minute left, the Rebels cut the Panther lead to 74-70. Landon Pace was able to hit a couple for free throws to extend Dawson’s lead to 76-70 and under 30 seconds to play. Pace then put in a little 2-point floater, but not before Dylan Dawson fouled out of the game.
Dawson led the team in points with 28, Pace ended his night with 19, Clark had 15 and Cotton and McKnight each had eight points in the win. The Panthers went 17 for 18 from the free throw line.
Dawson Springs will face Madisonville on Tuesday in the first round of the 7th District Tournament at North. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.