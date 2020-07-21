golf

The father and daughter team of Larry and Megan Pendergraph won the championship flight of the annual Temper Open held at Lakeshore Country Club this past weekend. Shooting an impressive two-day total of 31-under par, the Pendergraphs cruised to a 10-shot victory. More than 50 couples participated in four flights in the two-day event held at the course.

 Submitted photo

