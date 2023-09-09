North hosted Fort Campbell last night in front of a packed house, giving the crowd an offensive show and a big win, 56-7.
The Falcons scored first and with a good kick made it 7-0 just a few minutes into the game. North answered back quickly with a 98-yard return from Louie Amprey taking it down to the one yard line. North’s Markezz Hightower ran it in for a touchdown, and with a good kick from Chris Hughes, game was all tied up 7-7.
The Maroons offense made their way down the field and with 6:29 left in the quarter, Hightower scored again, ending the first quarter of play, 14-7.
The start of the second quarter was much like how the first quarter ended, a quick touchdown just 45 seconds in, from Hightower again, making the score 21-7.
Strong defensive plays, forced turnovers and a big interception from Maroons Skylar Minton led to two more touchdowns before half, giving North a large lead, 35-7.
North scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter, and held Fort Campbell, making it 49-7.
“We are excited about how our young men played tonight,” Maroons’ Head Coach Chris Price said. “A tremendous group effort. Markezz ‘Baby’ Hightower showed us what he was capable of with five touchdowns on the night. Our defense has continued to get better each week, and I’m extremely proud of them and their growth from week one to now.”
Fourth quarter the Maroons scored one more TD and didn’t allow the Falcons in the end zone, making the final 56-7.
With this win North improves to 3-1 on the season.
From the road, the Hopkins County Central Storm suffered their second loss of the season, to Crittenden County, 26-21.
QB Isac Earl went 7/16, throwing for 57 yards and one touchdown against Crittenden.
Leading rusher Calil McNary had 92 yards for the night. McNary also led the Storm in receiving for the night with 28 yards.
