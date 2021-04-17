Madisonville North Hopkins used a 10-run fifth inning and strong pitching by Jonathan Cain in a 17-3, five-inning win at Henderson County on Friday night.
The win puts the Maroons over .500 with a 4-3 record.
Eight of head coach Alan Hall’s starting nine recorded at least one RBI in the win for the Maroons. Hunter Gossett drove in a team-leading three runs.
“We’re hitting the ball well, and we need to continue doing that,” Hall said. “We’re getting better at being selective at the plate and putting the ball in play. Anything can happen when the ball is put in play, and we got a few runs on some throwing errors by Henderson.”
On the pitching side of things, Cain threw all five innings and the lefty gave up three runs on five hits, walked three and picked up seven strikeouts.
“Cain did wonderful,” Hall said. “He battles and throws hard. We just tell him to throw his stuff because sometimes he can get anxious and overthrow, but a lot of teams can’t get him. When he stays in the zone, teams can’t beat him.”
Cain stepped on the bump with the lead in the first thanks to a sac-fly by Collin Crook in the top of the first. Henderson (7-4) was threatening with a runner on second, but the Maroon backstop, Parker Mathis, gunned him down trying to steal third after blocking a ball in the dirt and Cain returned the favor by striking his guy out to end the inning.
After North put two more runs on the board in the third, Henderson responded by putting two runs of their own to make it a 3-2 ballgame going into the fourth. Madisonville gave Cain some extra padding with four runs in the fourth and blew the game wide open in the fifth sending 16 batters to the plate.
The Colonels responded with a run in the bottom half of the fifth but the game was already out of reach and Cain shut the door to give North the victory.
Madisonville has a busy week ahead of them with a trip to Russellville today, a home game against Hopkinsville Monday and a two-game home-and-home series against Hopkins County Central Tuesday and Thursday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.