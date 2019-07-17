Storm seniors aim to finish strong

Summer football practices are underway at Hopkins County Central, and for a group of 17 seniors, this will be their final go around in the blue and red.
"We have a lot of seniors who are ready to work," center Devon Alshire said. "As a whole, we all care about each other. It's not just about one person, and we're wanting to go out there and win."
Over the last three seasons the Storm have compiled a 9-21 record, but this year's senior class is hoping to turn things around.
Central will be relying on the leadership of Alshire on the offensive and defensive line and Donovan Harris at wide receiver and defensive back.
"Being a leader means a lot to me," Alshire said. "I like to take on a leadership role; I like to feel like if something happens that it's my fault, so I want to make that better for the team."
For Harris, there's strength in numbers.
"We have a lot more people than we thought we would start with this season," Harris said. "We left spring ball with 25, and now we have close to 50 players."
Even though they've only been practicing for a little under a week, the seniors on the team are already a tight-knit group both on and off the field.
"We've been together pretty much all four years whether they played or not," Harris said. "We've been a really tight group."
Alshire agrees.
"We've been together for four years so we know each other like brothers," Alshire said. "We just want to win, which is our main goal."
All 17 seniors realize this is their final season of playing football for Central and they're wanting to leave it all out on the field.
"We're going to play hard," Alshire said. "We're going to play with a chip on our shoulder. For me, this is my last year unless I play college football, that's my goal, but you've got to work hard to get to the next level."
"I'm ready to make big things happen," Harris said. "We are the Storm."
