Absolute madness is the best description of the fourth quarter as Madisonville North Hopkins (3-1) came from behind for the second game in a row to take a 63-60 victory over University Heights Academy at home on Friday.
“I’m waiting for us to get off to better starts so we won’t have to come from behind in the fourth quarter every time,” head coach Jon Newton said. “This is only our fourth game together. A lot of new roles for these guys and this is a new team for me. We’re figuring out piece by piece and game by game.”
The fourth quarter was driven by eight free throws made by senior transfer Kale Gaither, who ended his night with a team-leading 24 points.
“My teammates just depended on me in the fourth quarter,” Gaither said. “If that’s what they’re going to ask of me, then that’s what I’m going to do.”
Zach Tow was also a factor in the win for Madisonville as he scored 15 points.
“Tow has struggled offensively in the first few games,” Newton said. “He’s been getting rebounds, but tonight he did really great except for getting into foul trouble. Other than that, I’m proud of how he did tonight.”
Ashton Gaines also ended his night in double figures with 13 points.
UHA (1-4) took the lead early as they had a slim 17-15 advantage over North after the first eight minutes of play.
The Blazers went on a 9-4 run in the first four minutes of the second quarter to go up 27-19 and extended their edge to 10-points at 35-25 with just over a minute to go, prompting Newton to take a timeout.
At the end of the first half, UHA held a 35-29 lead over North.
North trailed for the majority of the second half before until the early stages of the final eight minutes of play.
Gaither converted his two free throws on North’s first trip to the free throw line in the ballgame with under 30 seconds into the fourth quarter. He then converted both ends of a one-and-one to cut the lead to 50-48. Danye Frazier then tied it up at 50.
After a UHA timeout, their coach, Grant Shouse, got a double technical during the break giving him an early trip to the locker room.
Gaither was called upon to take the free throws and he converted all four of them to give the Maroons a 54-50 lead with 6:34 remaining in the contest.
UHA was able to catch up and tie it back at 56, but missed out on taking the lead on an old fashioned 3-point play.
After Chris Price converted one of his free throws and Gaither laid it in to give North a 59-56 lead, a foul was called on Brytton Walker underneath the Blazer basket that neither Newton or the Maroon fans in attendance liked. Fortunately for North, UHA only converted on one of their free throws.
“We were better in transition tonight,” Gaither said. “We’ve never really ran in transition, and it was surprising to be able to do that against another team that’s good in transition.”
In the final two seconds of the game, UHA had the ball, down by three and called a timeout to setup a play. Tow spoiled their plans by getting a steal on the in-bound to secure the win.
After two exciting home games, North’s next scheduled game is not until Friday when they will host Crittenden County at 7:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.