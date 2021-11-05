In 2019, Madisonville North Hopkins went to Logan County to start a playoff push that ultimately ended in the Semi-State round. Two years later, North will be starting the 2021 playoffs in Russellville in hopes of advancing to next week.
“Only a couple of our guys played on that team in ‘19,” North head coach Chris Price Sr. said. “The rest of the guys don’t have a taste of that success and they’re ready to leave their own legacy on this program.”
This time around, North will enter Logan County as the underdogs in the fourth seed as they lost to the Cougars 31-13 in the regular season at home back on Oct. 8.
“I think we match up well against Logan County,” Price said. “The main thing is that we need to play all four quarters against them. We had the lead going into the fourth quarter and I’ll give Logan County credit, they were able to finish the ballgame and come out on top.”
In that contest, North led 13-10 at the end of the third quarter, but Logan found the endzone three times while pitching a shutout in the final 12 minutes.
One player that has impressed people since that Logan game has been sophomore quarterback Anias Mitchell—who has amassed 341 passing yards in the last three games of the regular season.
“Anias is our guy for the rest of the season,” Price said. “We’ve been impressed what we’ve been seeing from him in the last few games so he’ll get the start. But if something should happen, we have two good quaterbacks with Wyatt Coleman and James Davis so we’re in good hands there.”
The winner of tonight’s game will face the winner of the Hopkinsville/Hopkins County Central game. Kickoff in Russellville is slated for 7 p.m.
