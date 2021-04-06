The Hopkins County Central Lady Storm fell to 0-3 on the young season following a 17-5 loss to Union County on Saturday.
After Central cut the deficit to 8-5, the Bravettes scored nine runs in the fourth to win the game via the mercy rule.
“Union County has been strong so far,” Central head coach Lynette Lewis said. “They’ve been shutting out teams early in the season. For us to hang with them 8-5, we were in it until the last inning.”
Keira Bryan started in the circle for Central, but had to come out after a third of an inning due to hip discomfort.
“I could tell that she wasn’t feeling just right,” Lewis said. “She has some hip issues and it was starting to bother her so that’s why I had to pull her out early.”
Bryan gave up five earned runs on three hits and gave up a walk before she came out of the ballgame. Brinkley Armstrong came in relief and Hallie Hollis made her first appearance in the fourth inning.
Offensively for Central, Madison Grigg went 3-for-3 with a couple of RBI’s and three runs scored. She got Central going in the top of the first with a two-run inside the park home run.
“I gained a lot of confidence from (Saturday),” Grigg said. “I really didn’t know where the ball went, but I just saw coach Lewis waving me home all the way.”
Union (4-0) responded with five runs in the first and three runs in the second to go up 8-2, but the Lady Storm got back in it with Baylen Young driving in Grigg on a single. She came around to score on a double by Hollis.
After Union hung a zero in the bottom of the third, Grigg got on base for the third time and scored on a single by Emmaleigh Crook to cut the Bravette lead to three runs going into the bottom of the fourth.
The Lady Storm will be off this week for Spring Break and will be back in action at 6 p.m. Monday when they host Whitesville Trinity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.