The Lady Maroons from Madisonville North Hopkins picked up a win as they hosted the Lady Donley Classic over the weekend while the Hopkins County Central soccer teams had a couple of road matches.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 5, McCracken County 0: North handed McCracken their second loss of the day on Saturday as the Lady Mustangs lost to Evansville Reitz 8-0 earlier in the afternoon. In the night cap, Camryn LaGrange scored twice along while Kennedy Justice, Lillie Carman and Kailey Barber also found the back of the net in the win.
Hopkins County Central 2, Apollo 0: Central went to Owensboro over the weekend and came away with a win as Priya Holmes scored both goals. Kire Peyton picked up the shutout in goal as she made seven saves.
Boys Soccer
Owensboro 5, Hopkins County Central 0: The Storm also made a trip to Owensboro but came home on the wrong end of a shutout. Goalkeeper Trevor Weldon was kept busy between the posts as he made 13 saves.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.