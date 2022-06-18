Thursday night’s game for the Madisonville Miners ended in a disappointing 11-7 loss, but there were a few bright spots on the night, including a two run homer in the bottom of the fourth by Ty Foree that sent fans to McDonald’s Land and the first appearance of Madisonville’s own Landon Cline in his first outing with the Miners.
The Henderson Flash came out swinging Thursday night, scoring seven runs just in the first inning of the game.
Hopkins County and former North Hopkins pitcher Landon Cline relieved Miners starter Joe Peca in the third inning and quickly retired all three batters to end the top of the third.
For the next few innings the score would remain the same until Madisonville would score two after Ty Foree would send one over the left field fence, scoring Jackson Lindsey to make it 7-2. It would also send fans running to McDonald’s after the game thanks to an ongoing promotion.
McEnaney’s McDonald’s, the franchise that operates both McDonald’s locations in Madisonville, is sponsoring a banner on the left field wall at Elmer Kelley Stadium this summer. For every home run that passes over that banner, fans in attendance will get a coupon for a free Big Mac from either location.
Henderson would once again get the bats going and add four more in the fifth inning to make it 11-2
Madisonville would add three in the bottom of the fifth on homer by Luke Mitchell that scored Dean and Liddie to make it 11-5 .
The Miners would hold Henderson at bay the rest of the game and add one more run in the bottom of the seventh. But the late surge from the Miners couldn’t erase the big first inning that the Flash had final score 11-7.
The Miners drop to 6-8 on the season .
Joe Peca took the lose for the Madisonville Miners he lasted three innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out three.
The Miners would have 11 hits for the day with two home runs from Luke Mitchell and Ty Foree.
