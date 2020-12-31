Over the month of December, I’ve been recapping memorable games for Hopkins County sports in 2020. With today being New Year’s eve and we’ll regain some form of normalcy with winter sports starting on Monday, I’m going to deviate from that theme and just give you my overall thoughts on how 2020 — more specifically COVID-19, has impacted the sports world locally as well as nationally.
Even though we’re in the new normal of wearing masks and social distancing, I try to think back to February before COVID-19 rocked our worlds. I knew the coronavirus was a thing because I remember people joking and making memes about contracting the virus from Corona beer around Super Bowl Sunday, but I — and probably a lot of people, didn’t think that COVID would impact our daily lives like it did.
I also remember tweeting at the beginning of March that we were entering the best stretch in the calendar for sports with March Madness, Major League Baseball Spring Training and Opening Day, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the NBA Playoffs and The Masters all coming up in the next couple of months. A few weeks later, I retweeted that tweet and said, “This didn’t age well.”
The first red flag for sports came on March 11 when Rudy Gobert of the NBA’s Utah Jazz became the first professional athlete to test positive for COVID right before a game in Dallas to play the Mavericks and it had to be announced to the people in the arena and to the world that the NBA season was suspended.
This came 24 hours after the last “normal” thing I did before everything got shut down which was cover the boys basketball 2020 2nd Region Championship.
Other sports followed suit from the big four North American leagues to the NCAA cancelling March Madness and spring sports, to hitting close to home with Madisonville North Hopkins unable to make their run for a state championship in boys basketball and spring sports not even taking the field when the weather warmed up.
The after shock of the initial hit of the pandemic then affected me personally when I was laid off less than two weeks after writing about North’s 2nd Region title with sports getting shut down.
At first, I was optimistic, thinking I would be back in time for the Madisonville Miners baseball season to start, but the reality of COVID set in when they announced that their season was canceled in late April.
From there came the quarantine, seeing friends, family and others either through a screen or with a face covering and no live sports to follow.
Like many sports fans I filled the void by watching old replays I found on the internet, sports movies and played sports video games. But it wasn’t the same as getting score notifications on my phone, flipping on the TV knowing that there was a baseball game on or even buying a ticket to a live game.
Eventually live sports slowly started to come back with the NHL forming bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the NBA and Major League Soccer setting up shop in Orlando and the MLB playing in front of cardboard cutouts.
But when sports came back, it didn’t feel normal. It was weird to see the Stanley Cup being lifted up in July, seeing sections of empty MLB ballparks tarped off with either team or sponsor logos seemed out of place and it was very odd to see The Masters tee off towards the end of the fall when it’s usually played in April. The NFL starting on time did feel somewhat normal, but you could still see signs of the pandemic with players and coaches wearing masks on the sidelines along with limited fans in the stands if they were even allowed in.
Ever since I started working again, it still doesn’t feel normal. From limited capacity at fields and gyms to seeing kids and coaches I covered a year ago now wearing face masks when I talk to them. Even the job itself has felt different as I have no idea when I’ll get a text that a game has been canceled or a team has to quarantine because of COVID and I’ve covered Zoom meetings about the fate of winter sports from my couch.
A lot of people I’ve talked to over the past few months say that they can’t wait until COVID is over and some are very optimistic towards the vaccine that people are now getting.
I don’t know when this pandemic will be over, but I really hope that it is sooner rather than later. A lot of unexpected things happened in 2020 which makes me wonder what’s going to happen in 2021. How many basketball games will I cover after this weekend? Will I be able to cover baseball and softball for the first time in over a year?
All of these questions will hopefully have answers soon. Until then, stay safe, wear a mask, practice social distancing and I’ll see you in 2021.
