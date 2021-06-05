The Go Junior Golf Series continued on Thursday with a stop at nearby Central City Country Club.
Madisonville’s Treyson Raymer and Jake Witherspoon finished first and second, respectively — shooting 45 and 49 in the boys 11-12 nine-hole division.
In the girls 9-10 division, Madisonville’s Emery Gibson came out on top with a six-hole score of 31.
Madisonville had one more winner with Jessiah Bottoms winning the 8-under division with a three-hole score of 14.
Dawson Springs’ Kolby Crook came in second with a 45 — 10 strokes behind the leader in the boys 13-15 nine-hole division, while in the boys 16-18 championship division, Dawson’s L. Addison Whalen finished tied for fourth with an 82 — seven strokes off the lead. Madisonville’s Ben Dickerson finished third in the boys 13-15 championship as he was just four strokes back with an 86 on his scorecard.
The tour will have back-to-back stops next week at Windridge Country Club in Owensboro on Monday and Kenny Perry’s Country Club in Franklin on Tuesday.
