Kale Gaither scored 39 points in Madisonville North’s 66-65 win Thursday in a 2nd Region semifinal matchup with Hopkinsville, including a last second put-back to secure the victory in overtime.
The win sets up a Saturday night title game with University Heights Academy.
After trailing the Tigers for most of the contest, the Maroons wenton a 6-2 run in the final 1:32 of regulation to send it to OT tied at 57.
“We didn’t quit (Thursday),” North head coach Jon Newton said. “Everybody played their part, and I’m just proud of the guys. I told them in the huddle before overtime that this is what we play for. Everything is on the line, and we might not have another game like this so they have to cherish this one.”
Gaither put the team on his back, especially down the stretch.
“I feel like we were all focused going into this game,” Gaither said. “We were talking to each other all day leading up to it, and we were all focused and ready to go. We felt like we really needed this win.”
Gaither got some offensive support from Zac Tow and Ashton Gaines, who finished with 13 and 12 points respectively.
“Big time players step up in big games and that’s what Kale did for us tonight,” Newton said. “Destin Cheirs and Lajuan MacAdoo were huge for us defensively. It was a well-rounded team effort.”
Gaither had his A-game from the start despite the Tigers (7-6) taking the lead early. He showed his creativity getting to the line in the first quarter by catching his defender sleeping, in-bounding the ball to himself off the Hoptown player’s back and drawing an and-one.
However, at the end of the first, Hoptown had a 16-11 lead and a 32-26 advantage at halftime. North (16-4) did have the lead briefly in the second quarter on a layup by Gaines, but a charge called against Gaither took it the other way and the Tigers regained the lead before the break.
Madisonville gained some momentum in the closing stages of the third as they cut the Tiger lead to 43-41 going into the final eight minutes.
The Tigers kept trying to pull away in the fourth, but a key 3-point bucket by Gaines from the corner made it a 53-51 game with two minutes remaining in regulation.
With 38 seconds on the clock and the score 57-55 Tigers, Gaither got the steal and tried to lay it in, but got fouled and went to the charity stripe for two. He knocked down both free throws to tie it at 57. In the closing seconds, there was a scramble for a loose ball in the paint on Hoptown’s end of the floor and a jump ball was called, which gave North the basketball.
With less than 10 seconds on the clock in OT and the score 65-64 Tigers, Gaither tried to drive the paint but missed the shot. Fortunately, he was able to get his own rebound and put it in with one second remaining.
“I told coach Newton to give me the ball,” Gaither said. “I knew I could put it in to win it for us.”
When Hoptown in-bounded the ball, they couldn’t get an accurate shot away, giving North the hard-earned victory.
North will have a couple days to recover and process what happened as they’ll take on UHA 6:30 p.m. Saturday with the winner taking a three-hour trip out east to face Bowling Green at Rupp Arena.
Hopkinsville (7-6) 16 16 11 14 8 — 65
Watts 23; McKnight 15; Burks 11; Jesse 6; Smith 6; Merca 4
Madisonville North Hopkins (16-4) 11 15 15 16 9 — 66
Gaither 39; Tow 13; Gaines 12; Frazier 2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.