It was a physical game from the start to the final whistle, but Madisonville North Hopkins prevailed over 2nd Region rival Henderson County 4-3 in front of a sellout crowd at home on Thursday.
“Henderson is the most experienced team in the region, and I’m proud of my guys who outplayed them,” North head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. “It was a chippy game, it’s a region final-type game that could’ve gone either way. But our guys were able to battle it out. We’re a young team compared to them with 14 underclassmen and they battled.”
The game was back-and-forth from the start as Zach Bryant put it in the back of the net off the crossbar in the fifth minute of play, but that was matched by the Colonels two minutes later.
The contest remained knotted up at one until Nojah Jimenez blasted a shot from well outside the box that got by the Henderson keeper to make it a 2-1 game with less than seven minutes until half.
Henderson tied it back up with a controversial goal with two minutes remaining in the first half as North keeper Will Sampson got kicked in the ribs while trying to gain possession of the ball. Sampson was helped off the field, but no penalties or cards were handed out as it remained tied at two goals apiece going into the break.
“I know Henderson is tough, but I just challenged my guys at halftime,” Agisilaou said. “I told them to give me 40 minutes of all they got, and they gave me that. I’m super proud of them.”
Thirteen minutes into the second half, Henderson broke the tie and North was playing from behind. Seven minutes later, North drew a foul in the box, giving them a penalty shot opportunity. J.J. Brown delivered tied it up at 3-3.
Henderson almost pulled ahead on goalie Ethan Peyton — who subbed in for the injured Sampson earlier in the match — but the North back line bailed him out to keep it tied.
“Our defense was gritty,” Agisilaou said. “You would think giving up three goals isn’t a good game, but Henderson averages eight or 10 goals a game. We held them to three and both of our keepers did great.”
On the other end of the pitch, Bryant scored his second goal of the game as it just crossed the line and North held on for the final 10 minutes to secure the win.
“We have so many guys that can score,” Agisilaou said. “Two of our best players didn’t score or assist and we still won against Henderson. That’s why I love this team. We’re young, but we’re good and we’re going to show the state what we’re about.”
North will take the weekend to recover from Thursday’s battle. They’ll be back at home on Monday to take on 7th District foe Caldwell County.
