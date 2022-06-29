Wednesday night the Madisonville Miners took I-69 into Fulton to face the Railroaders, bringing back the “W” with a 9-5 victory.
Will Kiesel took the mound for the Miners to start the game. The Railroaders took a early lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Madisonville battled back in the top of the next box. After the Miners managed to load the bases, James Basham took walk to score Jackson Owen from third . The Miners would also score a pair when Gavin Kriegel hit a double to left field to make it 3-1.
Fulton would then bring in another pitcher Sam Cooper to try and get out of the inning. Evan Liddie hit into a double play but would score James Basham from third to make it 4-1. Luke Mitchell would add another run by reaching first base on a error by Railroaders third baseman Wesley Mann to score Gavin Kriegel from third to take a 5-1 lead.
The Railroaders would add another run in the bottom of the third to make it 5-2 after a wild pitch got away.
The Miners brought pitcher Joel Connors in to relieve Will Kiesel in the bottom of the fifth when it looked like the Railroaders where back on track as they scored three runs to tie the game 5-5.
It seemed like the Fulton Railroaders had the momentum on their side until James Basham derailed their efforts by sending a line drive to left field to score Austin Baal from third. Gavin Kriegel would hit into a fielder’s choice scoring Basham to take a 7-5 Miner lead.
In the bottom of the sixth the Miners would bring in Joe Peca to relieve Connors . Peca would get right to work holding the Railroaders scoreless for the next few innings while the Miners would add two more runs off the bat of Evan Liddie in the eighth inning to make it 9-5.
Joe Peca got the win for the Miners.
The southpaw surrendered zero runs on zero hits over three innings, striking out seven.
Madisonville did not commit a single error in the game and move to 12-12 on the season and move up to second in the OVL standings.
