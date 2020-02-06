The Messenger will periodically update how our local athletes are doing in the college level. This week, former Maroons basketball standout Jaiveon Eaves and Murray State continues their successful season, while college baseball and softball will start their seasons this weekend.
Jaiveon Eaves
The Racers continued their winning streak with a couple of wins over Eastern Illinois 73-70 on Thursday and 74-55 on Saturday over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Murray State’s current win streak is at 11 games. Eaves contributed seven points against Eastern Illinois and put up 14 points against SIUE, keeping his PPG at 10.4.
Brescia Men’s Basketball
The Bearcats won two out of three games this past week, picking up wins over Ohio Christian on Thursday 76-71 and Asbury 77-76 on Tuesday. They lost their game on Saturday to Indiana University East 88-68. Over those three games, former Hopkins County Central Storm basketball player Damontai Barnhill averaged 9.6 points per game. Former Maroon Noah Cunningham recorded eight points in the win over Asbury. Cunningham’s younger brother Cade Cunningham also got some playing time against IU East and Asbury.
Baseball and Softball
America’s Pastime in the college level will be starting the season this weekend. Former Lady Maroon Morgan McElroy will be taking the field for WKU in her senior season with the Hilltoppers. They start their season on Friday playing in he Trojan Classic in Troy, Ala. In 2019, McElroy hit with a .198 average in 50 games. She also had a fielding percentage of .913.
Also playing softball is Acacia Gray, another former Lady Maroon and currently a sophomore at the University of the Cumberlands. As a freshman, she played in 52 games with a .268 batting average and had a fielding percentage of .921 at the hot corner for the Patriots. Cumberlands will start their season on Tuesday as they host Tennessee Wesleyan.
Finally in baseball, Justin Hallum will be on the mound for Oakland City University for his sophomore year. Hallum has a couple of ties to Hopkins County, not only was he a former Maroon baseball player, he also pitched for the Madisonville Miners this past summer. Last season for the Oaks, Hallum had a 3.93 ERA in 52.2 innings of work recording 41 strikeouts. He struggled in the summer months with the Miners, only getting on the bump in five games for a total of 21 innings and had a 6.00 ERA. Oakland City’s season will start Saturday as they host Goshen College.
If you know of any other former Hopkins County athletes who are currently playing college sports, send an email to raugsdorfer@the-messenger.com or call the sports desk at 270-824-3255.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.