Madisonville North Hopkins will have a tough test for homecoming tonight as they’ll be hosting Daviess County at Maroon Stadium. North is coming off of a two-game winning streak to put them back even at 2-2 and they’ll hope to make it 3-2 by the end of the night.
“We’re preparing for the top passing quarterback in the state,” head coach Chris Price Sr. said. “He’s the real deal so we’re looking to slow him down. A guy who goes for over 40 pass attempts in a game with some good receivers down field is hard to stop so we’re looking to slow him down as much as possible.”
The Panthers have Joe Humphreys under center and in four games, he’s thrown for 1376 yards with 13 touchdowns leading Daviess to a 3-1 record thus far. The Maroons cornerbacks will have their work cut out for them as the opposition have two receivers that have over 300 yards to their credit.
As for the North offense, they’ll be welcoming back some key starters — most notably wide receiver Destin Chiers as he’ll be returning to the field after a bout with COVID-19.
“Destin will be back on the field this week,” Price said. “He’s been finding his way around in practice and getting comfortable. We also have Trenton Campbell coming back into our starting offensive line. We haven’t played a game yet where we’ve had all of our starters on the field. On top of that Wyatt Coleman and James Davis are finding their comfort zones at quarterback so I can’t wait to see it all come together later in the season.”
The opposing defense also can’t forget about Lajuan MacAdoo and Chris Price Jr. in the backfield as they ran for a combined 222 yards in last week’s 44-14 win at Christian County.
“I’ve been really impressed with Mac and Chris Price Jr. so far this season,” Price said. “They have that veteran leadership and it’s been a huge part of our success. Price is a senior and Mac has been a starter ever since he was a freshman so both of those guys were on the team that went to Semi-State in 2019.”
