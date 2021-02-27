Athletic directors from around the 2nd Region met earlier this week to settle on a final format for the postseason that will be in line with COVID-19 guidelines.
District tournaments will start on Monday, March 15 with the 7th District tourney being played at Caldwell County. The boys will go first with the top seed facing the fourth seed at 5:30 p.m. followed by the second and third seed shortly afterwards. The girls will do the same on Tuesday.
The boys 7th District Championship game will be played at 6 p.m. on Thursday and the girls title game will also be at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The 2nd Region Tournament will begin play on Monday, March 22 with the main difference this year is the first round being played at the district winners’ home gyms. This will mean whoever wins their district will have home court advantage for the first round.
The boys will be playing Monday and the girls will start their tournament Tuesday with all game starting at 6:30 p.m.
The semi-final round was also slightly altered this year. Normally both semi-finals would be played in a doubleheader but this year each game will be played on a separate day.
Madisonville North Hopkins will host the boys semi-finals on Wednesday and Thursday with both games starting at 6:30 p.m. while Hopkins County Central will have the girls semi-finals on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
The title game for the boys will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m. at North and the girls championship will be on Monday also at 6 p.m. at Central.
The boys state tournament will start on Wednesday, March 31 and the girls will start the following Wednesday, April 7. Both tournaments will be played at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
