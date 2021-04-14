Local archer Maddie Ziegler of Madisonville had an impressive performance in Providence over the weekend by shooting a score of 810 out of a possible 900 points.
Ziegler was shooting in the National Field Archery Association Indoor Vegas Nationals at the Pleasant Valley Archery Club.
“It’s a tournament that records scores from all over the country virtually,” said Jason Lewis from the Pleasant Valley Archery Club. “The Pleasant Valley Archery Club in Providence was selected as the host venue for western Kentucky. We submitted Maddie’s scores to the NFAA organization and we’re waiting for a winner to be determined in her class.”
Lewis said that it’ll take about a week or longer for the NFAA to calculate all the scores from across the nation.
“With an 810 out of 900, she should be in the thick of it,” Lewis said. “We’ll know for sure where she is next week — if she’s fifth, 10th or 30th. But she should be near the top with her score.”
Ziegler is 14-years-old and attends Browning Springs Middle School.
