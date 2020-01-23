The 17-3 Madisonville Maroons won their sixth in a row behind the play of Deljuan Johnson as they made quick work of Dawson Springs 86-52 on Tuesday night.
Johnson scored over 20 points for the second game in a row, ending his night with 21 points against the Panthers.
“I’ve been staying focused,” Johnson said. “The game is just coming to me, and my teammates are finding me.”
Kenny White, who’s usually at the top of the stat sheet, is happy that some of the weight has been taken off of his shoulders by Johnson’s play.
“I actually enjoy it, I don’t have to work as hard,” White said. “I hope he keeps it up. It makes us look better, too.”
White had 17 points in the win over the Panthers, a team North didn’t take too lightly as the Maroons won the game at Dawson back on Jan. 9 by an eight-point margin.
The Panthers’ Skylar Clark had 30 points in the previous matchup against North but was held to only 14 Tuesday.
Also making an impact in North’s recent stretch is big man K’suan Casey, who had 19 points Tuesday night in his second game back from illness that sidelined him for a game over the weekend.
“I was out for a week and I came back against Lyon County (Monday) where we got the win,” Casey said. “I was a little rusty in that game. We came back to play Dawson, and I had a lot of energy. I felt like my teammates really showed themselves today, and I’m proud of what we did against Dawson.”
Looking ahead at the Maroons’ schedule, they only have three games away from Maroon Gym including a neutral site game against Butler at Warren Central in the Wes Strader Schoolboy Shootout on Saturday, Feb. 8.
But first, crosstown rival Hopkins County Central will come to North for Homecoming on Friday night.
“We’ve got to come out and play our game,” White said. “There’s going to be a good crowd Friday night, but we can’t let that get into our head.”
North is currently 8-0 against the 2nd Region and 4-0 against the 7th District. The only other team in the 2nd Region that’s undefeated against region opponents is Webster County, a team North will not face this year in the regular season.
“We know we’re not playing our absolute best right now,” Casey said. “We just need to get into the gym and go hard every day. I feel like we can win the state championship, I’m really looking forward to what we can do this year.”
Friday night’s game will tipoff after the Lady Maroons take on the Lady Storm. Homecoming festivities will take place between games.
