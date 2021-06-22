Despite coming off of a much-needed win over Fulton, the Miners dropped two straight this weekend with a 7-5 loss to Dubois County on Saturday and 7-4 setback in Owensboro on Sunday.
The Miners start the new week with a 3-11 record in last place in the Ohio Valley League North Division.
In Madisonville on Saturday, the visiting Bombers took advantage of a six-run fifth inning. The Miners tried to rally back, capped off by a sixth inning solo home run off the bat of Brennon Williams.
“Brennon is going to be a steady guy in the lineup for us, and I’m loving what I’ve seen from him so far,” Miners head coach Josh Merrill said. “He’s also going to have an impact at first base giving our infielders a chance since he’s a big guy at 6’6, 225 pounds.”
Starter Wyatt Griskey was the losing pitcher in Saturday’s contest going, 4.2 innings and giving up seven earned on seven hits.
The next day, the Miners made the trip up to Owensboro for a Father’s Day matchup against the RiverDawgs. Both teams were knotted up until Owensboro scored three runs in the seventh to take the lead for good. The home squad also took advantage of three errors and other defensive miscues by the Miners.
“That’s the second start in a row the defense left Nick (Lallathin) out to dry,” Merrill said. “He’s a groundball machine, and we didn’t field cleanly for him. There were definitely some runs on the board that shouldn’t have scored on him.”
The left-handed hurler tossed 4.2 innings, giving up two earned on five hits in the no-decision. Reliever Mikey Clements was the losing pitcher of record coming in from the bullpen.
Offensively, Madisonville showed some fight in the batter’s box and on the base paths- especially in the top of the fourth with the Miners down 1-0. Reed Latimer got it started with a leadoff single and stole second and third to put him 90 feet away from scoring. He was able to stroll on home on a groundout by Justin Ramirez.
Calyn Halvorson followed with a solo shot to left to give the Miners a 2-1 lead.
After Owensboro tied it up in the home-half of the fourth, Madisonville got a couple of runners on for Latimer with two outs in the fifth and he drove them both home on a single. Unfortunately for the Miners, Latimer was called out on the same play trying to advance to second, but the runs gave Madisonville a 4-2 cushion. The lead was short-lived as Owensboro tied it back up in their half of the fifth.
“We’re doing okay offensively,” Merrill said. “At times we have the greatest approach and doing damage and sometimes we’re just okay with making contact. I’m always telling guys to only swing at it if it looks good then just grind it out when we get to two strikes. We’re starting to move runners and trying to find ways to get runners in, but it’ll come down to keeping the other teams from scoring seven or more runs on us.”
The Miners will have a couple of days off before a twin-bill against Muhlenberg County starting at 5 p.m. at Elmer Kelley Stadium on Wednesday. The first game will be the continuation of the game on June 12 that was suspended due to lightning. The game will resume play in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Miners down 8-3 and Griffin Adkins at the plate.
The Miners and Stallions will play the remaining five and a half innings of that contest and immediately play their originally scheduled ballgame in seven innings.
