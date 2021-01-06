Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central will allow only four tickets per uniformed player for games over the next two weeks, and no general admission sales will be available for the first two weeks of the season.
After the first two weeks, North and Central will be allowed to increase the capacity of their respective gyms to 15%, which will allow some general admission on top of allowing four tickets per athlete.
The Lady Storm held their home opener on Tuesday and will host Calloway County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Storm won’t be on their home floor until Tuesday when they host Webster County at 7:30 p.m.
As for the teams at North, the Lady Maroons will have their home opener on Friday in a 7th District match-up against Caldwell County and the Maroons will open their home schedule Friday, Jan. 15 against Central.
