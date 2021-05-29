Sloppy defense spelled disaster in the field for Madisonville North Hopkins as they fell to Christian County 7-2 in the final game of the 2021 regular season at home. The Lady Maroons committed five errors on Friday.
“I told them that they have to figure it out,” head coach Whitney Barber said. “They didn’t beat us, we beat ourselves. We were making them look like rock stars while we were in left field.”
Paige Patterson went the distance in the circle, giving up only one earned run on six hits while picking up four strikeouts.
“We’ve been working on her composure in the circle when things aren’t goinig our way,” Barber said. “She’s been working hard on that. If she comes out and brings her best stuff in the postseason, then we’ll be fine.”
Patterson had it under control early giving up only one run in the first four innings. However, the Lady Maroons couldn’t get a run to score despite putting runners on base.
“I thought we did well getting runners on,” Barber said. “We didn’t move on the bases as well as I would’ve liked, but we were putting the ball in play.
“I told them that we couldn’t rely on the high long ball (Friday) because of the wind so we had to keep it down on the ground. I thought we made good hard hits, we just hit it right to them.”
The Lady Colonels added two more runs in the top of the fifth, but RBI singles by Brenna Sherman and later Patterson in the home half of the inning spoiled the shutout and put North back to within a run with the score 3-2 Christian.
However, the train got derailed in the sixth as Christian put four runs on the board and the North bats went cold in the final two innings, ending the regular season on a sour note for the Lady Maroons.
“I told them in the huddle after the game to be ready, we’re in the postseason now,” Barber said. “I know they have it in them, but they need to start believing that.”
