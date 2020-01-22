Courtney Peyton put 28 points on the board as Madisonville North Hopkins (19-1) routed Dawson Springs (5-12) 75-30 Tuesday night at home.
The game marked the first home game for North since Jan. 7 and they kept up their winning ways since their loss to Henderson over the weekend.
“Even though we lost to Henderson, we still played as hard as we could the past couple of games,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “We went out tonight focused on the defensive and taking good shots instead of just taking shots, and it worked out for us in the first half.”
North got off to a dominant start with a 20-4 run in the first six minutes of action. The Lady Maroons ended up taking a commanding lead to the second quarter as they finished the first eight minutes up 28-7.
With the Lady Maroons still having the commanding lead, Camryn LaGrange added a little extra flair with a buzzer beating 3-pointer before the half as North went into the locker room up 57-17.
“Cam has been shooting the ball great, especially from 3-point range,” Duvall said. “She’s controlling the tempo and shooting the ball great. You can’t really ask anything more from your starting point guard.”
Peyton was nearly unstoppable in the first half, racking up 23 points.
“We’ve been working on our outside shots and getting back on defense,” Peyton said. “Our defense has been leading to our shots, and it’s been working out for us.”
With a 37-point Lady Maroon lead at halftime, the KHSAA mandated running clock was started in the third quarter. North started the second half with a 12-2 run to make it 66-19 with just over three minutes remaining in the third. The Lady Maroons lead was 68-24 after three quarters.
The North reserves came in to give the starters a rest as they coasted to their second straight win.
LaGrange had 16 and Lindsey Peyton recorded 11 points.
As for Dawson, Brooklyn Clark led the team with nine points and Brylee Spurlin recorded eight points.
