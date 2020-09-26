Local sports schedule for Sept. 25-Oct. 1
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation
Saturday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at Franklin-Simpson- 2:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. McLean County- 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Graves County- 6 p.m.
Monday
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central at St. Mary- 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Henderson County- 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central at St. Mary- 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central vs. Trigg County- 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Graves County- 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at Webster County- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Muhlenberg County- 7:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central at University Heights- 7:30 p.m.
