Local sports schedule for Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation

Saturday

Boys Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at Franklin-Simpson- 2:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hopkins County Central vs. McLean County- 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Graves County- 6 p.m.

Monday

Boys Soccer

Hopkins County Central at St. Mary- 7 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Henderson County- 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hopkins County Central at St. Mary- 6 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Hopkins County Central vs. Trigg County- 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Graves County- 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at Webster County- 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Muhlenberg County- 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Hopkins County Central at University Heights- 7:30 p.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.