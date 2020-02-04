Hopkins County Central has found their new head football coach just a few miles south of campus.
Chris Manning will be taking over after a successful campaign at South Hopkins Middle School. Manning replaces Stephen Wood, who resigned as Central’s head coach in early January after the Storm went 0-10 last season.
Manning is coming off of a great season for the South Hopkins Wildcats as they advanced to the state finals in Lexington in 2019. The 2020 season will be Manning’s first as a head coach at the high school level. He previously served as an assistant coach at Madisonville North Hopkins, Murray High School, and assistant freshman coach at Fort Campbell. He’s also coached at Murray Middle School and James Madison Middle School.
Since South Hopkins is down the street from Central, Manning got the news about getting hired in a unique way.
“They came down here to tell me I got the job in person,” Manning said. “They didn’t even call me to say that I was hired.”
Manning was hired on Friday and Central athletic director Kent Akin sent a press release Friday night.
“Coach Manning has done an outstanding job at South Middle, and we feel he will be able to carry that success to Hopkins County Central,” Akin said in the release. “Manning is very committed to this community and to the football program at Hopkins County Central.”
Going into spring practice sessions and ultimately the season next fall, Central will be losing some key pieces, but will have plenty of young players to build off of. Despite the struggles last season, the offense was led by quarterback Adrian Stringer and receiver Blasin Moore. Moore set the program record in receptions last season, but he will be graduating this Spring. Stringer will be around for one more season as he was second in Class 4A in passing, averaging 246 yards per game for a season total of 2,458 yards.
“We’re going to have to replace some big shoes with Moore,” Manning said. “I’m proud that we’ll still have a good quarterback in Stringer for a year and we’ll also have a good backup behind him.”
One main area of concern for the Storm offense last year was the running game. Central’s main running backs were Donovan Harris and Dreyton Grimes — both were sidelined for the majority of the season due to injuries early in the year.
“We’re going to find some good running backs and try to develop them before the season starts,” Manning said. “Spring ball will really be the time to develop the young players that we have. I’d rather have the younger guys play freshman or junior varsity, but if they prove that they’re ready for varsity high school football then I’ll put them in.”
As far as the coaching staff, Manning said that there might be some new faces coaching the Storm, but he’s open to have Wood or any of his staff return to the Central sidelines as assistant coaches.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.