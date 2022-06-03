After dropping their first game of the season on the road in Louisville on Wednesday, the Madisonville Miners came to win Thursday night in their home opener against the Muhlenberg Stallions, sending four homers over the wall at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
In the top of the first, Miners Pitcher Jake O’Connell came out throwing strikes facing only 4 batters for the inning, striking out two.
In the bottom half of first, Evan Liddie got things started for the Miners, reaching on a single and then scoring on a hit by Austin Baal.
O’Connell continued where he left off by keeping the Stallions hitless in the second, while Madisonville’s offense would add two more runs in the bottom of the inning with James Basham getting hit by a pitch to put him on first followed by a two run home run blast to center from Luke Mitchell.
O’Connell stayed focused in the third facing just three batters . The Miners would stay hot recording two homers in the bottom of the third by Jackson Lindsey and Astin Baal, going on to score seven in the box to take a 10-0 lead.
The Miners didn’t take their foot off the gas in the fourth, adding five more making it 15-0
Finally the Stallions where able to put up two of their own when Garrett Dennis sent one over the wall it the fifth inning making the score 15-2.
With the Miners still having the hot bats they scored three more when Ethen Anderson decided he would send one out himself. Madisonville was able to hold the Stallions in the top of the 7th to put the game away and record their first win of the season .
Winning pitcher went to University of Montevallo standout Jack O’Connell and with Justin Naylor from California University of Pennsylvania getting the save.
Muhlenberg Stallions Aaron Huibregtse would get the lose.
Madisonville Miners recorded 15 hits and no errors in the field. They had four home runs in the contest.
