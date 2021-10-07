Madisonville North Hopkins started their road to defend their 2nd Region Championship with a 7th District title on Wednesday night as they defeated their in-county rival Hopkins County Central 9-1 at their home field.
Lillie Carman got the offense going with a goal in the eighth minute and Camryn LaGrange scored twice on a penalty kick and in the 37th minute to give North a 3-0 lead at halftime.
The Lady Maroons kept it up in the second half with Raelynn Blanford scoring and LaGrange completing the hat trick in the first 10 minutes followed by a goal from Kennedy Justice.
Central’s Callie Mackey spoiled the shutout, but Blanford took the kickoff down to the other end and got her second to make it 7-1 North.
Justice scored her second at the half-way point of the second half and Blanford completed her hat trick shortly after as North salted it away.
Both teams will await for the region draw on Friday and the girls 2nd Region Tournament next week will be played at Madisonville North Hopkins.
