The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control will hold a public meeting this morning to discuss the state of the winter sports season, the upcoming spring sports season and recap the postseason for football.
Discussions will include the possibility of changing bracketing for the football playoff format as well as confirmation dates on state championships for winter and spring sports.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the meeting will be held over Zoom and will be live streamed on the KHSAA YouTube channel starting with the work session at 8 a.m. CST and the full meeting starting around 9 a.m.
The full agenda for the work session and the meeting are available on the KHSAA website.
