Madisonville-North Hopkins High School boys soccer recorded their first loss of the season, falling to St. Xavier, 4-0, at home Saturday evening.
“Obviously the game didn’t turn out how we wanted it to,” North’s Head Coach Christakis Agisilaou said. “We made a few mental mistakes and against a nationally ranked team, they will make you pay for those mistakes. I’m pleased with how we competed and showed the city that we are capable with playing with the best of the best. We learned a lot from this match and we will work to get stronger and grow this season.”
