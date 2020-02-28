The No. 5 Madisonville Lady Maroons finished the “second season” strong as they took home the 7th District Championship on their home floor, beating Caldwell County, 68-33, Thursday night. North will play next week in the 2nd region tournament at Christian County.
Camryn LaGrange and Courtney Peyton combined for 51 points to pace Madisonville (26-1). LaGrange scored 28, while Peyton recorded 23 in the convincing victory.
“We set out four goals for the season,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “First, we had a great season, second we won the district championship, and now it’s onto our third goal, which is just like every other team in the state — and that’s to win the region. We start season three next week. We’ll go out and play our best.”
The draw for the 2nd Region Tournament will be announced Saturday morning and there’s a chance North could face Henderson County in the first round. The Lady Colonels handed North their only loss of the season back on Jan. 18 and will face a district winner after Wednesday night’s loss to Webster in their district final. Henderson is the defending regional champions.
“We’re not scared of (Henderson),” Camryn LaGrange said. “We have a game plan, and we know what we have to do. We have confidence going into that game, and it should be them being scared of us.”
The Lady Maroons had a sluggish start to the game as it was back-and-forth throughout the first six minutes of play as the score was tied 9-9. North got it together and went on an 11-0 run led by LaGrange to build a 20-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“We talked about the first quarter at halftime,” Courtney Peyton said. “We weren’t playing defense, and we couldn’t get any shots to go in the beginning.”
North continued their hot play with a 12-3 run to open the second quarter to make it 32-12 with 2:58 until halftime. By halftime, the Lady Maroons’ lead had grown to 40-16.
The second half was much the same as a 9-2 North run made it 49-18 with a little over five minutes to play in the third. The running clock was started in the final minutes of the third as North took a 60-21 lead.
In the opening minute of the fourth, Somaya Stafford was fouled under the North basket, but as she went down, the Caldwell defender got tripped up and landed hard on top of Stafford. After spending a few moments down on the floor, Stafford was able to get up and walk to the bench under her own power as she caught her breath. Stafford re-entered the game a minute later.
The starters got a break in the fourth quarter as Duvall gave his bench some playing time and seniors Anne-Marie Hayes and Hannah Livingston were able to take the floor one last time at home.
The girls’ 2nd region tournament will tipoff Monday.
