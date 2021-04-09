Hopkins County Central baseball and Madisonville North Hopkins softball found themselves in the loss column on the road Thursday. The Storm fell to Graves County while the Lady Maroons lost in McCracken County.
Baseball
Graves County 4, Hopkins County Central 3
Central was right there with them until Graves County walked it off in the bottom of the seventh on an error by the Storm.
In the top of the fifth, Logan Scarbrough was able to tie it up at 3-3 on a two-run single. He went 2-for-4 at the dish for Central.
Sage Hight was given the starting nod as he pitched five innings giving up three earned runs on two hits while striking out seven and walked eight batters. Scarbrough came in relief in the sixth inning and was handed the loss.
Softball
McCracken County 10, Madisonville North Hopkins 3
North couldn’t get over the hump as they fell by seven runs in Paducah on Thursday.
Amber Osborne went 2-for-3 with a couple of RBI’s on a two-run home run in the top of the third for the Lady Maroons while Brenna Sherman also went 2-for-3 and drove in one run.
In the circle for North, Haleigh Perdue pitched six innings giving up 10 runs on 10 hits including five long balls in the loss. She struck out one and walked five.
