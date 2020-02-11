Local Sports
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Trigg County- 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Trigg County- 7:15 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Lyon County- 7:30 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, February 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Penn State at Purdue- BTN 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt- ESPN 6 p.m.
North Carolina State at Syracuse- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Mississippi- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Tennessee- SECN 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Dayton- CBSSN 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest- ACCN 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Maryland- BTN 7:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Illinois- ESPN 8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Kansas State- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Missouri at Louisiana State- SECN 8 p.m.
Utah State at Colorado State- CBSSN 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego State- ESPN2 10 p.m.
GOLF
Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand- GOLF 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Clippers at Philadelphia- TNT 6 p.m.
Boston at Houston- TNT 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Philadelphia at NY Islanders- NBCSN 6 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds- TENNIS 2 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.- TENNIS 6:30 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA- TENNIS 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
