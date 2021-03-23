Madisonville North Hopkins won a hard-fought match over Caldwell County by a score of 5-4.
North split their singles matches 3-3, with Tony Popescu, Aidan Bummer and Tate Young picking up wins so it came down to the doubles.
Young picked up his second win of the night with his doubles partner Braeden Bell as they won their match 8-2, while the duo of Josh Plain and Nathaniel Crick won their doubles match 6-4, 7-6.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.