The Madisonville Miners played a double header Saturday against the Muhlenberg County Stallions, losing both, but they did bring home a win Sunday against the Clarksville Whirlybirdz.
The first of the two games Saturday was a heart breaker for the Miners who took the L, 5-4. Tied at four in the top of the seventh, Kail Hill hit a solo homer for the Stallions giving them the go-ahead run.
“We were competitive and fell short,” Miners Coach Brian Campbell said.
The Miners offense was hot all game long with a solo home run in the second inning from Ben Comes. The sixth inning was the rally from the plate with Dong Joon Shin, Jace Parnin and Christian Kalaher all bringing in runs. Totaling eight hits for the game, Shin, Colton Shirley, Wyatt Cunningham and Comes all had multiple hits during the first game Saturday.
Brayden Taylor got the L from the mound for Madisonville, lasting two innings allowing two hits and one run while striking out one, and no walks.
Starting pitcher Schon Pespisa lasted five innings, allowing eight hits and four runs. Pespisa struck out four and giving up one walk.
The second game on Saturday was a “shock” according to coach Campbell put it.
The Miners were in it till the end, but the Stallions came up victorious in extra innings, beating the Miners by one in a 11-10 victory.
“We put up eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 9-1 lead. We went back out to the fifth and gave those runs right back up. Tensions were high and we lost in extra innings by one.”
Despite the loss, the Miners did rack up nine hits in the high scoring second game against the Stallions.
Will Vance, Colton Shirley, Nazhir Bergen and Ben Comes all recorded RBIs. Comes homered in the fourth inning with two hits for the game.
“The game was close. In my opinion the umpire changed his strike zone and I disagreed and he didn’t hesitate (on throwing Coach Campbell out of the game). I was ejected for arguing balls and strikes, but I had to have my guys’ backs.”
Sunday was a different vibe for the Miners under assistant coach Max Flock, as Campbell was not able to coach due to his ejection in Saturday’s second game of the double header.
The Miners took the lead late and won over the Clarksville Whirlybirdz, 11-8 after eight innings.
Offensively the Miners showed up again with 12 hits, three players with homers. Ben Comes homered in the first inning, Nazhir Bergen in the seventh and Tyler Froland in the first inning. Will Vance, Dong Joon Shin, and Ben Comes all managed multiple hits to lead the Miners Sunday from the plate.
Right handed pitcher Jace Parnin took the win for the Miners, lasting three innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out one and no walks.
Miners River Terry singled on a 2-1 count bottom of the sixth, bringing two runs in, giving the Miners the go ahead lead and win to close out the weekend.
“My assistant Max Flock led the team to victory on Sunday. He did an excellent job and he was able to lead the team to an 11-8 win,” Coach Campbell said. “Game ended in the eighth due to weather, but we are back in the win column and will continue the trend throughout the week.”
