The Madisonville Miners played a double header Saturday against the Muhlenberg County Stallions, losing both, but they did bring home a win Sunday against the Clarksville Whirlybirdz.

The first of the two games Saturday was a heart breaker for the Miners who took the L, 5-4. Tied at four in the top of the seventh, Kail Hill hit a solo homer for the Stallions giving them the go-ahead run.

