Hopkins County Central’s struggles continued on the baseball diamond as they fell to 0-7 following a 15-2 loss to Hopkinsville in Mortons Gap on Tuesday.
Jadon Brasher drove in the only RBI for Central on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first, which tied the game up at 1-1.
From there, Hoptown piled on two runs in the second, six in the third, four in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take the game in five innings. The Storm got one more run in the third with Tanner Edwards scoring on a passed ball.
Tyler McKinney was the starting pitcher for Central as he went 2.2 innings giving up nine runs — seven earned — on just four hits. Brasher and Taylor Rodgers came in relief for the Storm.
Central’s next game is 5:30 p.m. Thursday as they travel to McLean County. That game will be the first of a four-game stretch away from home.
