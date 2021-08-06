The game of tennis is growing in western Kentucky thanks in part to Madisonville head tennis coach Bryan Fazenbaker, who held a tennis camp at the new school’s courts this week.
“We had over 20 kids from Hopkins, Webster and Union counties,” Fazenbaker said. “To be honest, I would’ve liked to have twice as many, but it’s still a good number to have.”
The goal of the camp was to not only improve the players that attended, but to give beginning players another competitive outlet.
“With the pandemic still going on, it’s good to have a sport where you can be outside and still be somewhat distant from other people,” Fazenbaker said. “Tennis is one of those few sports where you don’t have to worry about spreading germs.”
Fazenbaker wasn’t alone as he invited a few of his players and a couple of pros from Evansville to help him out.
“The first couple of days we had Kennis Collins and another pro come down from Tri State Athletic Club,” Fazenbaker said. “Three of my players — Tanner Ray, Josh Plain and Seth Daniel — have been my assistants this week.”
Each morning, the campers have participated in drills to test their agility and playing ability and the ended the day playing a few competitive matches.
“We split them up into three groups based on skill level and rotated between the coaches,” Fazenbaker said. “For the most part, I’ve been working with the beginners. We’ll do drills for the first two hours mixing serves and ground shots. Then for the last hour, we’ll do some competitions to give them a chance at hitting some balls at each other.”
The camp will wrap up today and North will return to action in the spring.
