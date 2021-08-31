Hopkins County Central dominated Union County 10-0 Monday night before the rains hit Mortons Gap. Central improved to 4-4 with the win.
“We started off slow, not dictating the tempo as well as I would’ve liked,” head coach Ben Lutz said. “There’s different levels of competition in our region, and I felt like we didn’t impose our will until there was 20 minutes left. Then we just woke up and it all started to click. We were playing some team soccer towards the end.”
Priya Holmes led the charge for Central with four goals and two assists to her credit.
“Priya scored her goals early so I wanted her to be more of a distributer later on in the game,” Lutz said. “She really picked up on that with a couple of assists, so I was really proud of her changing her role on the fly from a goal scorer to someone who can set up other players. She’s one of our best players, so if she can score goals and set up other goal-scoring opportunities, that’s a perfect situation.”
Elissa Adams also had a hat trick with three goals of her own, Lillie Melton found the back of the net twice and Allie Childers’ goal rounded out the scoring for Central.
Melton, Briley Littlepage, Ashdyn Dugger and Callie Mackey each recorded an assist.
Up next for Central will be Trigg County on Thursday.
“I hope we dictate the way we want to play early,” Lutz said. “I think Trigg is a tougher team so if we play slow, we might not be as successful. So we need to be faster and pressure early.”
Game time for Thursday is 5:30 p.m.
