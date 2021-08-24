The Madisonville North Hopkins girls soccer team played in their first out-of-state tournament since 2019 as they made a trip down to Gatlinburg, Tennessee this past weekend.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 5, Dickson County (Tennessee) 0: North started their trip with a win on Friday with two goals by Camryn LaGrange who also had three assists. Lillie Carmen, Raelynn Blanford and Kennedy Justice also found the back of the net. In goal, Riley Seaton made three saves in the shutout.
Madisonville North Hopkins 1, Rhea County (Tennessee) 1: North took a draw on Saturday as LaGrange scored the lone goal for North with Kailey Barber recording an assist.
Knoxville Central (Tennessee) 5, Madisonville North Hopkins 3: LaGrange scored her fourth goal of the tournament while Carmen and Justice also scored on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Maroons fell by two goals. Seaton had a busy game between the posts as she made eight saves.
Lyon County 7, Hopkins County Central 3: Central hosted the Lady Lyons over the weekend but came away with a loss by four goals. Lillie Melton scored twice while Priya Holmes also scored for the Lady Storm. Kire Peyton made eight saves in goal.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Apollo Summer Slam: Madisonville opened up the tournament with a couple of losses on Friday with 2-0 setbacks to Ohio County (25-13, 25-21) and Green County (25-22, 26-24).
They bounced back Saturday with three 2-0 wins over Grayson County (25-16, 27-25), Hancock County (25-22, 25-19) and University heights (27-25, 25-17).
The three wins on Saturday was good enough to win the bronze bracket at Apollo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.