Panthers to play North in district tournament
Dawson Springs (12-15) needed a win on Thursday against 7th District foe Caldwell County, but they came up short as the Tigers pulled out the 89-60 win in Princeton.
The game decided the seeding for the boys 7th District Tournament. Going into Thursday night, Caldwell was in the second spot with a district record of 2-3 while Dawson was in the third at 1-4.
Since Dawson lost on Thursday and they lost in their second game against Hopkins County Central, the Panthers will face top seed Madisonville North Hopkins in the first round of the 7th District Tournament.
“It was a big game, but we didn’t come out ready to play,” Dawson head coach Jim Hicks said. “I’d like to win all three of our remaining games, play Madisonville and play our best against them.”
The Tigers got out in front early with a 16-6 run in the first five minutes of play. At the end of the first, Caldwell had a 21-13 lead.
Caldwell didn’t let up in the second quarter as they went on a 13-5 run in the first 3:30 to make it 34-18, prompting Hicks to take a timeout.
With just over a minute until half, Logan McKnight committed his third personal foul, drawing the ire of Hicks towards the officials while McKnight held his arms out wondering how a foul was called against him. Braxton Cotton also had three fouls before the end of the half to bring the team’s total to nine.
When the first half ended, the Tigers went into the locker room with a 49-26 lead.
With just under 1:30 remaining in the third quarter, there was a scrum for the ball under Dawson’s basket and the referees called a jump ball, which made Hicks storm the court in anger because no foul was called on Caldwell.
Even with a couple of Panthers trying to get their coach back to the bench, it was too late as the officials gave Hicks a technical foul.
When the third quarter ended, Caldwell still had the lead 69-45.
Dawson showed some better discipline as they only had one team foul in the third quarter, which was the tech against Hicks.
Dawson kept the fouls to a minimum in the fourth, picking up only two more team fouls in the final eight minutes.
“Coach Hicks told us at halftime that we needed to play smarter,” Braxton Cotton said. “It was just too late for us though.”
Cotton led the team in scoring with 16 points, Landon Pace had 13 and Dylan Dawson ended up with 11 points.
Dawson will be home for their final three regular season games, starting on Saturday when the host McLean County at 7:15 p.m.
