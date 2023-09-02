The Maroons boys soccer squad beat Christian County 13-3, Thursday night, advancing to 9-2 as their near the mid-point of the 2023 season.
“Another great team win,” Head Coach Christakis Agisilaou said.
Maverick Peyton scored five goals and had two assists on the night, Dru Lile had four goals and three assists, Logan Terry had two goals and six assists, Eli Redpath had two goals and Sam Dodds had one assist.
Adam Devine was in net. Devine recorded three saves and allowed three goals.
The Maroons will get a slight break before they compete in the Elliot Wells Classic in Daviess County on Sept. 9. The boys will return home to face Lexington Catholic Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
