Spring sports in Hopkins County, like sports across the country, are on hold until further notice.
Word came late Thursday night from Superintendent Dr. Deana Ashby that schools across the district will be shutdown from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, in response to Gov. Andy Beshear’s request to do so.
Along with the halt of in-person classes, all extra curricular activities and practices will also stop, said Ashby.
Amid all of the chaos surrounding sports and COVID-19, there has been a question if the KHSAA will cancel the spring sports altogether.
During a press conference Thursday afternoon, KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett shed some light on the issue for baseball, softball, track and tennis.
“With the spring sports, all of that scheduling is local until they get to the state tournament,” Tackett said. “Schools can decide at this point if they want to play.
“I think with the Governor’s advice to shut down the schools, I think I know what’s going to happen, but it wouldn’t be a direct hit from us for the regular season.”
Ashby said the situation would be re-evaluated after the two week shutdown.
