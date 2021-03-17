Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Thursday

Girls Basketball

7th District Tournament at Caldwell County: Hopkins County Central vs. Dawson Springs- 5:30 p.m.

7th District Tournament at Caldwell County: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Hopkins County Central at Owensboro (Scrimmage)- 5 p.m.

Friday

Girls Basketball

7th District Championship at Caldwell County: Teams TBD- 6 p.m.

Saturday

Baseball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Todd County Central (Scrimmage)- 12 p.m.

Monday

Boys Basketball

2nd Region Tournament at Multiple Sites: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. TBD- 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Girls Basketball

2nd Region Tournament at Multiple Sites: Teams TBD- 6:30 p.m.

