Hopkins County Central couldn’t generate anything offensively as they fell to Caldwell County by a score of 3-0 Monday evening in the first round of the 7th District Tournament at Madisonville North Hopkins. The Tigers will face Madisonville for the district championship on Wednesday.
“From the first whistle, it was clear that Caldwell wanted it more than us,” Central head coach Grayson Hagerman said. “We had a game plan to win, but Caldwell came out with more intensity than we did and it showed in the first goal they scored.”
The Tigers didn’t waste any time as they scored in the first minute of play, but both defenses kept the ball out of the net for the remaining 39 minutes as Caldwell went into halftime up 1-0.
Caldwell added some insurance with a goal 15 minutes into the second half and sealed the match scoring ten minutes after that.
“It is disappointing going out in the first round of district,” Hagerman said. “But you can’t dwell on the past. Last year we made it to the region tournament, but if you focus on that, then you become complacent. I think this year was interesting and challenging. It was difficult to get any traction this year. I told the juniors to use this game as motivation for next year.”
The 7th District Championship game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at North.
