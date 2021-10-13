History was made at Madisonville North Hopkins on Tuesday for Hopkins County Central as the Lady Storm claimed the first 2nd Region Tournament win for the program with a 2-0 victory over Lyon County.
“We’ve been to the tournament twice in 1996 and 1998 and this is the first win in the program’s history,” Lady Storm head coach Ben Lutz said. “The girls came out and did great, wish we had a couple more goals but overall I’m proud of them.”
A lot of credit had to go to the Lady Storm defense and goalkeeper Kire Peyton.
“The defense was talking really well,” Peyton said. “They covered their runs really well too which helped me out.”
Priya Holmes was able to get Central on the board in the 11th minute with Lillie Melton on the assist. Eight minutes later, Central was gifted an own goal off a cross from Briley Littlepage to give the Lady Storm a two-goal advantage.
From there it was a battle of the defenses and goalkeepers. Lyon did have a close call halfway through the second half, but it hit the crossbar and did not cross the line.
“As a keeper, you have to be confident,” Peyton said. “As the game was winding down I had to keep that confidence up and pass it on to my teammates.”
Central will move on to the semifinal round tonight as they’ll face University Heights or Henderson County.
“We know that we’re going to be playing a good program,” Lutz said. “We just want to keep the season going as long as we can.”
Kickoff will be after the North vs. Hopkinsville semifinal game.
