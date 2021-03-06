Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs at McLean County- 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Ballard Memorial- 12 p.m.
Monday
Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Lyon County- 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs at Ballard Memorial- 6:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Marshall County- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Livingston Central- 6 p.m.
Swimming
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkins County Central- 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Hopkins County Central at Christian Fellowship- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Caldwell County- 6 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs at Trigg County- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Trigg County- 6 p.m.
