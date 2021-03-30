Madisonville North Hopkins came up just short in their attempt for a 2nd Region three-peat Saturday as they fell to University Heights Academy, 63-61, on their home court..
The Blazers will face Bowling Green in the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Wednesday.
Following two straight region crowns, Madisonville graduated a host of talented seniors and hired a new coach to lead the Maroons in a COVID-19-plagued season. First-year head coach Jon Newton guided North to a 16-5 overall record with a mix of new faces and inexperienced players.
Newton knows this team achieved at a high level despite the abnormal circumstances.
“I’m never ready for these end of the season speeches, but I’m proud of how the guys did this year,” Newton said. “This was not a normal year. On top of COVID, these guys got a new coach, a new system, a new culture and they never gave up or quit on us. They believed in me every day, and we got better as the year went on — we just came two points short (on Saturday).”
Kale Gaither and Zach Tow were named to the 2nd Region All-Tournament team and they showed why on Saturday by keeping up their strong offensive production for the Maroons. Tow finished his final high school basketball game with a team-leading 24 points, while Gaither followed up his 39-point performance in the semi-final round with an 18-point effort on Saturday.
“I’m proud of Kale and Zach and how they finished out this year,” Newton said. “They’re our two most experienced guys — even though Kale was a transfer. Tow kicked it up a notch the last two weeks of the regular season and throughout the postseason and became a totally different player. Both of those guys will have the opportunity to move on and play at the next level wherever that may be. I was blessed that I was able to call them my players.”
UHA (15-9) got out in front early with a 10-4 run in the first 3:30 of play, but Madisonville got right back in it with Gaither tying the game at 12 with a 3-point bucket and a coast-to-coast drive to give the Maroons the lead, capping off a 10-2 run with just under a minute to play in the first. The Blazers got two more points to tie it at 14 going into the second quarter.
The Blazers stepped on the gas in the second quarter and went into the locker room with a 38-27 lead at halftime and continued to hold the lead at the end of the third quarter, 50-45.
Madisonville was eventually able to overtake UHA in the fourth with Gaither laying it in to make it 60-57 Maroons with 1:35 to play in the fourth. The Blazers got the lead back, but Tow got fouled and had a chance to tie it from the free throw line. Unfortunately, Tow missed one of his free throws and UHA got fouled on the rebound giving them a one-and-one at the other end.
After a missed UHA free throw, an offensive rebound putback was blocked and went out of bounds, and to the dismay of everyone rooting for Madisonville, the refs deemed it Blazer ball with 11 seconds on the clock and the Maroons trailing, 61-60.
A late UHA basket helped secure the win.
“I’ve said all year long that the region will come down to five or six teams,” Newton said. “I’ve got to give a lot of credit to coach (Grant) Shouse over there at UHA. His guys are scrappy and hard-nosed. As much as it’s hard to say it, they deserve the region championship, we just came up a little short.”
While Madisonville will be sitting at home during the state tournament, they’ll be looking forward to a deeper run next year.
“This loss is going to sting for a while, but we’ll have a lot of key pieces coming back next year,” Newton said. “If anything, this game will fuel us in the off season. We’ve got a good, young group coming up and the future is bright for this program.”
University Heights (15-9) 14 24 12 — 63
McGee 24; Quarles 11; Bryan 11; Crump 10; Braxton 4; Grubbs 3
Madisonville N.H. (16-5) 14 13 18 16 — 61
Tow 24; Gaither 18’ Gaines 11’ Cline 6; Cheirs 2
