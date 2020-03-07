Known throughout Madisonville as the “Voice of the Maroons,” Tim “TC” Castleberry is in his final stretch of games calling play-by-play on 94.9 WFMW for Madisonville basketball games.
Castleberry has decided that this postseason run will be his last behind the microphone.
“I’ve been around North Hopkins athletics since 1998,” Castleberry said. “I was a PA announcer then until 2004 when I moved over to radio and started to call football games. I’ve been doing radio from ‘04 up until now.”
Castleberry decided to call it quits because of his six grandchildren, and he said he found it fitting to end his radio career with Madisonville’s current group of seniors.
“When I saw this group of seniors as freshmen, I knew that they were a special group,” Castleberry said. “I told my wife that I’ll follow these guys through their high school careers.”
When Castleberry is not on press row or in the press box at Maroon Stadium calling games, he’s at Madisonville Tire where he works in outside sales.
Castleberry’s partner in crime on the airwaves is Steve Patterson, who’s also an assistant baseball coach at North.
“I started with TC back in the early 2000’s calling football games,” Patterson said. “I started back in 1985 with Bob Mays, but then I took a four-year hiatus. TC has been very easy to work with. He’ll ask questions that leads me right in to do analysis when we’re on air. He’s got a gift for what he does, and I’ve enjoyed the years we’ve spent together.”
When it comes down to one memorable game that Castleberry called, he went right to the 2019 boys basketball 2nd Region Championship, when North beat University Heights Academy 81-68 in Madisonville to advance to the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
“I would say the best game was last year’s region championship,” Castleberry said. “The crowd that was involved, especially the fact that it was at home. The fans in Madisonville are second to none.”
Patterson agreed with Castleberry.
“I’ll have to agree with him on that game,” Patterson said. “UHA was expected to win the region last year. They had the player of the region. When Madisonville grabbed the lead and ultimately won the game, it was a game that we shared such emotion and being able to be there. Having a front row seat and watching it for free, that’s what I like most about doing this.”
With the 2nd Region Tournament in full swing and the KHSAA Tournament just around the corner, the last game for the Maroons basketball team will be the last for Castleberry, but he’s optimistic going forward in the postseason.
“I’ve already made my reservations for the state tournament,” Castleberry said. “My confidence level is high on this team. It’s not going to be a cakewalk for Madisonville by any means, but I think these kids will go further in the state tournament than they did last year.”
With Castleberry known for his work on the radio, he’s honored to receive the distinction as the “Voice of the Maroons.”
“There’s probably more people listening to us than I ever imagined,” Castleberry said. “I get people who text me or Facebook message me during the games and we give them shoutouts on the air, and we have people listening on the internet throughout the United States and we’ve got people listening at home. It’s a big honor, I really appreciate when people call me the voice of the Maroons.”
Castleberry will be back on the airwaves for WFMW on Monday when the Maroons play Christian County in the 2nd Region semifinals in Hopkinsville at 6 p.m.
