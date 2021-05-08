A familiar face will be roaming the sidelines on Friday nights come the fall for Madisonville North Hopkins as Chris “CP” Price was named the Maroons’ new head coach Friday.
Price had previously served as the offensive line coach under Jay Burgett — who resigned last month and has accepted a job as the associate athletic director and associate head coach at Henderson County.
“I’m beyond excited to get started,” Price said. “I’ve stepped into coach Burgett’s shoes because he left a little bit earlier before spring ball started and this opportunity opened up. I’ve been with the kids for a while, and they have a good understanding of my expectations. I want to help them achieve their dreams.”
North Principal Adam Harris gathered the football team to the Maroon Stadium bleachers to announce the new hire. The team’s reaction to the news said it all as a collective cheer filled the air.
Burgett, who was present for the announcement, said the school has chosen the right man for the job.
“I can’t say enough about coach Price,” Burgett said. “He’s been the driving force for a lot of our success for multiple years. We both came in 2009 as position coaches. He’s the future of Maroon football, and I’m proud to hand the reigns over to him. I think he’s going to do a great job of continuing the legacy we have as a staff.
“Over 10 years together says a lot about the brotherhood we have as coaches,” Burgett continued. “We support each other, which is why I’m here to support him. I told him that I’ll always be willing to help him out any way I can, even though I’ll be in Henderson.”
Price said he’s planning on keeping the current coaching staff, but there is a need for a new defensive coordinator.
On the field, Price plans on keeping the intensity the Maroons had in prior seasons with the majority of the team coming back next year. He also said that it’ll help that the guys will have a coach they’re very familiar with taking over.
“We’re a young team,” Price said. “There’s a lot of talks about seniors coming back for one more season next year. Well, we don’t have a lot of seniors. That’s just a testament of how young they are, and it helps that there’s going to be someone they recognize to help them grow.”
Aside from coaching on the gridiron, Price also coaches AAU basketball in Madisonville. He was a three-time All-American as a lineman at Western Kentucky, playing for the Hilltoppers from 1999 to 2002. Price was inducted into the WKU Hall of Fame in 2014. His son, Chris Price Jr., is a runningback for the Maroons.
