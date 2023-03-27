After starting the season being ranked 14th in the state in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association Pre-Season poll, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons have at least so far lived up to the hype. Now is the part of the season where they will have to step up.

Madisonville is off to a 5-0 start to the season, but face two of their biggest opponents this week, before getting a few days off prior to entering the Bob Jones Classic this weekend. Both of the teams on the schedule for this week were ranked in the top five in the state during the preseason.

