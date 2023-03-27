After starting the season being ranked 14th in the state in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association Pre-Season poll, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons have at least so far lived up to the hype. Now is the part of the season where they will have to step up.
Madisonville is off to a 5-0 start to the season, but face two of their biggest opponents this week, before getting a few days off prior to entering the Bob Jones Classic this weekend. Both of the teams on the schedule for this week were ranked in the top five in the state during the preseason.
Last night, after press time, Madisonville traveled north to face the Henderson County Lady Colonels, the team that eliminated the Lady Maroons from the Regional Tournament last year. Henderson was ranked fifth in the KSCA pre-season poll.
Tonight, weather permitting, they will travel to Paducah to face undefeated McCracken County. The Lady Maroons and Lady Mustangs did not play in the 2022 season, but McCracken swept a two game series in 2021. The Lady Mustangs started the season ranked second in the state.
Madisonville is then expected to take a couple of days off before heading to Madison, Alabama on Friday for the annual Bob Jones Classic. That two-day event is a virtual whose who of Kentucky High School softball, with McCracken (2), South Warren (3), Greenwood (6), Assumption (11), Madisonville (14) Scott County (20), Meade County (33) and Paducah Tilghman (40) all scheduled to appear. Each will face some of the top teams from Alabama.
The Lady Maroons will then take spring break off, before heading to Elizabethtown for five games next weekend in the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic. So far they are scheduled to play Collins High School, Central Hardin County and Franklin Simpson.
